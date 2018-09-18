× Three inmates die on three consecutive days at Menard Correctional Center

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Il – The Illinois Department of Corrections is investigating after three inmates at Menard Correctional Center died on three consecutive days. The deaths occurred on September 5th, 6th, and 7th.

The Randolph County Coroner says she does not suspect foul play. Autopsy and toxicology reports could take up to eight weeks to become available.

The Illinois state corrections department did not say whether there was a possible public health emergency at the prison.