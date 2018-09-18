× US Marshals arrest O’Fallon, Ill. bank robbery suspect

O’FALLON, Ill. – Police in O’Fallon, Illinois and the US Marshals located and arrested a man suspected of robbing a 1st National Bank branch earlier this month.

According to Detective Sgt. Craig Koch, a spokesman for the O’Fallon Police Department, the robbery occurred September 6 at the Schnucks grocery store on E. Highway 50.

The suspect approached the teller, implied he had a weapon, and demanded cash. He fled the area with an undisclosed amount of money.

Authorities identified Daryl Smith as their primary suspect shortly thereafter and found him Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Mascoutah Avenue in Belleville.