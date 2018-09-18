× Warrenton woman accused of killing her 85-year-old mother

WARRENTON, Mo. (AP) – An eastern Missouri woman is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her 85-year-old mother.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 51-year-old Marlene Wynn of Warrenton was charged Tuesday. She is jailed on $500,000 cash-only bond.

The name of the woman who was killed has not been released.

Warrenton police say officers were called to Wynn’s home around 11 a.m. Monday for a reported assault and found a woman dead at the home. Wynn was arrested immediately. No other details have been released.

Warrenton is 55 miles west of St. Louis.

