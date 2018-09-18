× What you need to know before the Taylor Swift concert in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Ten-time Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift returns to St. Louis Tuesday with one of the most highly anticipated concerts of the year. Her Reputation Stadium Tour will be at the Dome at America’s Center tonight. The doors will open at 5:00pm and Camila Cabello and Charli XCX are scheduled to start at 7:00pm. Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

There are a few things fans should know before showing up. One of the security protocols calls for clear bags only. So guests can use only clear plastic bags (12” x 6” x 12” – or smaller), standard one-gallon disposable freezer bags or small clutch purses.

This event is mobile entry only. Concert organizers say that your mobile ticket must be displayed on your phone to get into the event. Tickets will not be emailed or available to print.

There will be a lot of people looking for parking places in downtown St. Louis this evening. Heavy traffic is expected before and after the show.

Street closures and passenger drop off:

Convention Plaza – Broadway Ave. to 7th St,; 8 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 16 until 2 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19

Cole Street – Broadway Ave. to 7th St.; 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 17 until 7 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19

6th St. – Carr St. to Cole St.; 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 17 until 7 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19

Carr St – 6th St. to 7th St.; 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 17 until 7 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19

Passenger drop off and pickup will be permitted on the west lane of Broadway with vehicle standing or parking prohibited.

Here is a list of other prohibited items from The Dome at America’s Center: