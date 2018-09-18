× Where you can get free food on ‘National Cheeseburger Day’

ST. LOUIS, MO — Several restaurants are celebrating National Cheeseburger Day on Sept. 18. Check out these chains that are offering great deals or free food:

Burger King: Discover deals at www.bk.com/offers and coupons in the chain’s app.

Culver’s: Individual locations may be offering special deals but there is no national offer. Check your restaurant’s offers here: www.culvers.com.

IHOP

To celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, IHOP is giving away a free side of its buttermilk pancakes or limited-time pumpkin spice pancakes with the purchase any IHOP Ultimate Steakburger. The offer, which is good only on September 18 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. at participating restaurants, also includes an additional side item, such as French fries, onion rings and hash browns.

McDonald’s: With the fast-food chain’s mobile app, find offers including a $1 McDouble, available once per day.

Red Robin

Guests who visit a participating Red Robin restaurant on the holiday can enjoy a Gourmet Cheeseburger and Bottomless Steak Fries for just $5, with any beverage purchase.

Ruby Tuesday

On September 18 and 19, So Connected members can get a free burger with the purchase of an entrée. Sign up today if you aren’t already a member.

Sonic: Cheeseburgers are always half-price from 5 p.m. to close on Tuesdays. Also, get a Carhop Classic, which is the choice of the Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger or the Classic Signature Slinger, served with medium tots for only $2.99.

Wendy’s

Through September 30, get a free Dave’s Single hamburger with any purchase at Wendy’s. You must download the Wendy’s app to redeem the digital coupon for this deal, which you’ll find under “Offers.” The offer can be redeemed once per day.

White Castle: Tuesday is Cheese Slider Day. They’re giving away a free cheese slider with any purchase. Get the coupon here: www.whitecastle.com/summer-savings.

National Cheesburger Day is today!!! On a Tuesday!!! Wimpy is in trouble. #NationalCheeseburgerDay pic.twitter.com/LxsxBrpzX6 — Mark Arum (@MarkArum) September 18, 2018

It is WednesDave my dudes. Free Dave’s Single with purchase in the Wendy’s app. Because we think fresh beef should be on every hamburger, every dave. — Wendy's (@Wendys) September 12, 2018