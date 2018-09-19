64 Eastbound traffic backed up due to accident in Shiloh

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. - One person was removed from an unstable vehicle just north of Scott Airforce base Wednesday morning.

FOX 2 Bommarito Automotive SkyFox flew over the scene at 64 eastbound at mile marker 17 in Shiloh Illions where the individual appeared to had been in a one-vehicle accident.

There are heavy police and EMS presence at the scene.

According to authorities, the person is in stable condition and was taken to the local hospital.

This is a breaking news story. Tune in to FOX 2 in the morning for more details as they become available.