$7 million VFW queen of hearts raffle has a winner

MCHENRY, Ill. – The more than $7 million Queen of Hearts raffle at the McHenry Veterans of Foreign Wars has been won.

A person by the name of Lori S. has 24 hours to claim the prize, which took four draws late Tuesday to find a winner. The winner gets 60 percent, or about $4.2 million before taxes.

VFW post commander Dwane Lungre says more than 2 million tickets in the last week for Tuesday’s drawing, about double from the previous week. Organizers had decided to end the game, prompting the four draws before there was a winner.

Hundreds of people crowded into the banquet hall, and hundreds more were outside. Each draw by McHenry Mayor Wayne Jett was accompanied by ever-louder cheers, gasps and clapping.

The next game with 54 new tickets will begin Jan. 8.