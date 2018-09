Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - There are many spectacular sights in Missouri. One of these little-known treasures is Hughes Mountain Natural Area. Less than two hours away from St. Louis, it offers some unique features and breathtaking views; perfect for exploring this time of year.

Dan Zarlenga with the Missouri Department of Conservation visits Fox 2 News at Midday to discuss the many spectacular “natural areas” across the state that are great for hiking and sightseeing.