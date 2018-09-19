Drug counselor wants ads pulled for ‘Black Opium’ perfume, citing glorification of opioids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A perfume ad is raising a stink with one national organization.

The National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse or NCADA wrote an open letter to L’Oreal concerning the company’s fragrance brand Yves Saint Laurent’s new marketing campaign for “Black Opium”, a fragrance that was first released in 2014.

In the letter, NCADA’s Executive Director, Nichole Dawsey asks the company to not only pull the ads but also pull the product from store shelves saying that the new slogan “Addictive, Magnetic. Do you feel the call” is irresponsible.

“In the midst of the worst drug epidemic in the history of the United States, we at NCADA believe it is breathtakingly insensitive to sexualize and glorify opioids or their use,” Dawsey writes. “It’s inconceivable that, with 197 Americans dying every day from overdoses, your marketing team was unaware of the troubling implications of such messaging.”

Dawsey’s letter continues, “Too many already “feel the call.” Too many lives are being lost. Attempts to profit while people are losing their lives to real opium is the height of cruelty.”

NCADA has not heard from L'Oreal yet but the organization said it would contact Fox 2/ KPLR 11 if they do.

If you or anyone you know may be struggling with addiction, click on these links to find help:

http://ncada-stl.org/find-help/

https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline