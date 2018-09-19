× Endangered person advisory issued for missing Ferguson man

FERGUSON, Mo. – An endangered person advisory has been issued for a missing 20-year-old man from Ferguson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Ryan Becker is mentally disabled and was last seen this morning at 5:00am walking down an alley near Walnut Grove Elementary School.

Becker is described as a white male 5’8″ tall, 165 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, with glasses, wearing a blue and gray t-shirt with a circle on it and black and white basketball shorts.

If you have any information about his location call 911 or the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.