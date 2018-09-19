Heinz ‘Mayochup’ sauce set to hit US shelves this month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- If you are a fan of ketchup and mayo, this is a dream come true.

Heinz is bringing "Mayochup" to the United States. Right now, the product is only available in the Middle East. But thanks to 500,000 fans who voted yes on Heinz's subsequent poll the ketchup mayo mix will be rolling out in the US at the end of September.

According to a press release from the brand, there are already three cities Heinz thinks will be big contenders in the polls based on responses to the poll that brought mayochup stateside. Brooklyn, Chicago and Culver City, California, are all ready to get lost in the condiment sauce, but only one city will win.

A 16-ounce squeeze bottle will cost about $3.49