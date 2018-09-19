Jump into fall with the latest kids fashions and save big

Donate to the American Red Cross to help Hurricane Florence victims
Posted 8:50 am, September 19, 2018

ST. CHARLES, Mo. -  Just Between Friends is a Children`s Consignment event that host 2 sales a year - in the spring & fall.  Local families can sell items by pricing and tagging their gently used kids` clothing, baby equipment, toys, accessories, sporting equipment, furniture, outdoor toys, bedding, and maternity items.

Gretchin Mcdaniel joined FOX 2 to talks how local families can sell items and can then save lots of money on the items they need for their family 50-90 % off retail prices.

 

Just Between Friends
Thursday, September 20 - 10am - 7pm - $3 Admission (18 & older)
FREE Admission Coupon on website
Friday, September 21 - 10am - 4pm / 6pm - 8pm Half-Price Sale
Saturday, September 22 - 9am - 2pm - Half-Price Sale