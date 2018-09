Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Grab your yoga mats and head downtown.

Wednesday, September 19 is the last free summer yoga class at Ballpark Village. The hour-long session starts at 6p.m. and will be held on the Busch two infield.

The free class is open to all ages, levels, and abilities.

You do have to register in advance, and don't forget your yoga mat.

To register to click here