× McCaskill says she’ll oppose Kavanaugh nomination

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri’s Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill has announced she will vote against the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, citing his positions on issues including anonymous contributions funding issue ads in political campaigns.

McCaskill said the recent sexual assault allegations were troubling, but she made her decision based on his position on dark money in campaigns, saying he’s given “free reign” to anonymous donors and foreign governments to interfere with and influence elections.

McCaskill’s decision on the nomination had been awaited by those watching her close re-election battle with Republican Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, who has called for Kavanaugh’s swift confirmation.

McCaskill said she is also uncomfortable with Kavanaugh’s view on presidential power as it relates to the rule of law.