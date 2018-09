ST. LOUIS, MO — The Memphis Redbirds defeated the Durham Bulls 14-4 Tuesday to for their first National Championship title.

The Memphis Redbirds pull the trifecta. They are division champs, Pacific Coast League Champs and for the first time ever, the Redbirds are AAA Champions.

The Redbirds finish the year 90 to 59. Players on the team often end up in St. Louis. They are the farm team for the St. Louis Cardinals.