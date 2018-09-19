Organization provides new help for breast and GYN cancer survivors in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - For those battling breast cancer treatment alone is grueling, let alone trying to manage the basics. There's a group in St. Louis called The Pink Ribbon Girls, that wants to relieve some of that stress.

These women want to help other women wage the war against cancer by helping with food, transportation, and house cleaning while they wage their war against cancer.

Dr. Theresa Schawartz Breast Surgeon with SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital and Heather Salazar, president of Pink Ribbon Girls discuss how the movement expanded to St. Louis and how survivors can benefit from this organization.