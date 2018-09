Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- The Pedal to Peace bike event is a family-friendly, non-competitive ride supporting the movement to end domestic violence.

Proceeds from the bike ride on the Katy Trail support ALIVE`s programs restoring safety and peace to families impacted by domestic abuse.

The event is Saturday, September 22 on the Katy Trail just west of Defiance.

For more information visit: www.pedaltopeace.org