Police: Rape suspect used elaborate plan, ‘anonymous’ letter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Authorities say a Springfield man used an elaborate plan and an “anonymous” letter to sexually assault a woman.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 41-year-old Gary Miller was charged Tuesday with rape and sodomy. Bond is set at $50,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

The probable cause statement says a woman told police that in August 2012 she got a letter in the mail from an “anonymous” sender that threatened harm against her loved ones if she didn’t film herself having sex with Miller. The statement says the woman confided in Miller about the letter, and he suggested they meet to discuss what to do. She told police Miller assaulted her during the meeting and then insisted on tucking her into bed and praying with her.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com