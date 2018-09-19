× Police: ‘Startled’ man shoots, kills man at salvage yard

St. Louis – Police say a man charged in a deadly St. Louis salvage yard shooting told a detective he was “startled” when he opened fire.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 46-year-old Charles Lay is charged with involuntary manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm in the death of Lionel Anthony Brown.

Officers responded to the salvage yard Saturday because of gunfire but left when they didn’t find anything amiss. Brown’s body was found the next day.

Lay lives in a trailer on the grounds of the salvage yard and told police he went out to investigate after he heard dogs barking. Court records say Lay told police he “instinctively fired” when Brown popped up from behind a stack of tires. Lay also admitted to encasing the gun in concrete.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com