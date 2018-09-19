Several vehicles involved in accidents on I-55 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Approximately 25 vehicles were involved in two separate accidents Wednesday afternoon in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

According to authorities, the accidents took place north of the Imperial Main Street exit. State police closed the interstate at Vogel Road.

One accident had 15 vehicles involved, with 10 vehicles getting caught in the other wreck.

A tractor-trailer slammed into the concrete median in one of the accidents.

The cause of the accidents hasn’t been determined.

Only two minor injuries were reported, state police said.