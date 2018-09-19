× St. Charles named one of the ‘Best Places to Live in America’ by Money magazine

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Money Magazine has named St. Charles as the top place to live in the state of Missouri. It is also on their list as one of the best places to call home in the United States.

The 2018 “Best Places to Live in America” list ranks spots that combine economic growth, affordability, and quality of life. They looked at places with populations of 50,000 or more and eliminated places with high risk of crime, less than 85% of its state’s median household income, or a lack of ethnic diversity.

St. Charles is 32nd on the list. Money describes the area like this: “The people of St. Charles appreciate their city as a nice place to raise kids, with great schools, little crime, and reasonably priced homes. Main Street and the riverfront serve as a focal point for the local community; the historic district features numerous restored buildings that house restaurants, businesses, and specialty stores.”