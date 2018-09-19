St. Louis Area Food Bank community block party in East St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS- September is Hunger Action Month and the St. Louis Area Foodbank is working with other community organizations to help provide valuable resources to individuals living in and around East St. Louis.

From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. September 19, the organization will hold a Community Block Party at the East St. Louis Welcome Sign at the corner of 9th street and St. Clair Avenue.

Volunteers will distribute food and Molina Healthcare and Familia Dental will provide on-site health screenings and dental resources.