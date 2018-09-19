St. Louis County Council threatens to withhold security funding over formation of Metro safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - After hearing testimony from Metro Transit and the St. Louis County Police Department the county council feels like the two aren`t communicating when it comes to security, so they are asking them to figure that out before turning over full security funding.

The council allocates $110 million a year to the transit system and there has been a decrease in rides for the past three years. This measure to withhold some security funding will be up for final approval next week.

According to our partners at the Post-Dispatch the council voted unanimously Tuesday night to advance legislation to fund only the next six months of security. Typically they release a full year of funding in the second half of the calendar year, but council members say they will not turn over an additional $5 million until the police and transit system can show progress in fixing the safety problem.

The council says they want an update by the end the year from Metro and the police.