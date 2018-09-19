St. Louis DJs win $15,000 on ‘Beat Shazam’ game show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Two local radio DJs appeared on Tuesday's season finale of Beat Shazam on FOX 2.

Tony Patrico and Scott Rizzuto from 105.7 The Point tried to beat the clock and other contestants. The pair had to "name that tune" faster than the others to take home prize money.

They didn't reach the final round where they could try for a million dollars but they were sent home with $15,000.

"I kinda went numb and floating above my body. I was sweating so much. There were tissues in my armpits and I was sweating through my shirt," said Scott Rizzuto. "It was great meeting Jamie Foxx too."

Tony Patrico said he painted his beard blue because the Shazam app is blue. He said he needed as much help as they could get.

Rizzuto says he always wanted to be on a game show, and now that is crossed off his bucket list. He also got to go skydiving so the one other thing still left on his bucket list is riding in a submarine.