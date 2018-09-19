× Suspect charged in fatal shooting on MLK

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 46-year-old man Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred over the past weekend in the Fountain Park neighborhood of north city.

According to Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred Sunday, September 16 around 4:45 p.m. in the 4800 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Police found the victim, identified only as a “John Doe,” inside a truck with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the course of their investigation, police identified and arrested a suspect: Charles Lay.

Prosecutors charged Lay with one count of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. He was jailed on a $50,000 cash-only bond.