Teeth change with time, how older adults can properly maintain their smiles

ST. LOUIS - Contrary to popular belief, tooth loss is avoidable! When properly cared for, pearly whites can last a lifetime.

Visiting the dentist at least annually for an exam and preventive care is imperative. A lot of investments are made leading up to, and during retirement, and an investment in one`s dental health shouldn`t be an exception.

Ron Inge, DDS, Chief Dental Officer, and Chief Operating Officer for Delta Dental of Missouri joined FOX 2 to discuss common oral health concerns and offering expert advice for older adults on how to properly maintain their smiles.