The St. Louis Blues KidSmart Prank Wars

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues prank war has begun and you're being asked to support either team Louie or Team Blue Crew. Each prank will be shared on social media and the community is encouraged to make a donation to the team they are rooting for: #TeamLouie or #TeamBlueCrew

The St. Louis Blues is raising money for Kidsmart, a local nonprofit that provides children with free school supplies.

KidSmart's mission is to empower children in need to succeed in school by providing free essential tools for learning. Each year 90,000 St. Louis area children cannot afford basic school supplies. Kidsmart's impact is paramount to improving children's access to quality education.