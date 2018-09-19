Vigil for Warrenton High School student killed in accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARRENTON, Mo. – Family, friends, and classmates will honor a Warrenton teen killed in a car accident.

Seventeen-year-old Megan Gross died while she was on her way to school Monday morning. The accident occurred along Veterans Memorial Parkway just east of Highway 47. Her friends and family have marked the area with a cross and flowers.

Gross was riding in a vehicle that attempted to pass a tractor-trailer on the left as the big rig attempted a left turn.

A vigil has been scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on the property of the coke plant where the car Gross in came to a stop.

Gross was a senior volleyball player at Warrenton High School. Other schools have been sending messages of support to her family and the Warrenton school community. The girls on the St. Charles West High School volleyball team have posted pictures of them with their hair in braids to in Megan Gross’ memory.

The Warrenton High School girls’ volleyball team canceled two games this week but they’re scheduled to play in a tournament at Seckman High School on Saturday.