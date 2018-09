Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Fighting childhood cancer one step at a time. The St. Louis St. Jude Walk-Run to end childhood cancer will be Saturday, September 22 downtown at the riverfront near the Gateway Arch.

St. Jude's Regional Fitness Specialist Rachel Dragicevic and brother of St. Jude patient Brandon Smith discusses how the walk/ run benefits patients here in the St. Louis area.

The St. Jude Walk -Run

Saturday, September 22

Registration 7:30AM

Walk /Run 9AM