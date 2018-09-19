Washington University hires coach Jeff Fisher for football team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Jeff Fisher is a defensive-minded football coach in St. Louis. He just isn't that Jeff Fisher -- no mustache here.

This Jeff Fisher is the defensive coordinator for the Washington University football team. The longtime coach has also worked at McKendree University and Lindenwood in Belleville, Illinois.

Fisher tells FOX 2's Charlie Marlow that he has tried using the Jeff Fisher name to get some better restaurant reservations around town.

The other Jeff Fisher was head coach of the St. Louis Rams from 2012 to 2016. Fisher compiled a 31-45-1 record with the Rams and oversaw the move from St. Louis to Los Angeles.