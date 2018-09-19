× Wife, daughter of inmate charged with stealing from relative

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. – The wife and daughter of a central Illinois man imprisoned for murder and arson have been charged with joining the inmate to steal from a relative.

The State Journal-Register in Springfield reports Joyce Gill and Jewell Maul, both of Jacksonville, are charged in Morgan County Circuit Court with financial exploitation of an elderly person.

Authorities say the 63-year-old Gill and the 38-year-old Maul joined with Robert Gill to steal more than $50,000 from a relative. The 64-year-old Gill, who is in prison for the 2015 murder of his former son-in-law Andrew Maul, allegedly orchestrated the theft prior to the murder and will also face the same charge.

Jacksonville police Lt. Doug Thompson says the financial exploitation charges are a direct result of the investigation into the murder.

Robert Gill pleaded guilty in November to murder and arson.

It wasn’t immediately known if any of the suspects have legal representation.

___

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com