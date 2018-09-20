× 17-year-old, 75-year-old killed in head-on crash in Missouri

BOONESBORO, Mo. — Authorities say two people have been killed and two others hurt in a head-on crash in mid-Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the crash happened Tuesday afternoon when an 18-year-old driver crossed the center line of a state highway in Howard County.

The 18-year-old’s Dodge Neon then collided with a Ford Fusion, killing the Fusion’s driver, 75-year-old Kenneth Huddle, of Keytesville. The patrol says the crash also killed a 17-year-old passenger in the Neon, Shane Ashpaugh, of Boonville.

The driver of the Neon and a 15-year-old passenger were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.