Aldi to offer grocery delivery in St. Louis by Thanksgiving

ST. LOUIS, MO — Aldi is teaming up with Instacart to offer online grocery deliver nationwide. The company began testing online ordering in four cities, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, and Los Angeles. It’s now being expanded to 35 states being available by Thanksgiving in over 5,000 zip codes. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the service will be extended to area stores.
Once the program goes live, customers will fill their virtual carts by visiting Instacart.com/Aldi or by downloading the Instacart app. At checkout, customers can choose a delivery window anywhere from an hour or up to a week later.