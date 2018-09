× Bronze Boot Game, SLU vs SIUE returns

After a twenty year absence, the Bronze Boot soccer game between Saint Louis University and Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville is on, this Friday, September 21. The game will be played at 7:00 PM at Hermann Stadium on the SLU campus.

SIUE comes in with a 4-1-1 record. They haven't won a Bronze Boot game since 1982, a span of 13 games.

SLU holds the edge in all-time series leading it 25-9-1.