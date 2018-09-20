Disney on Ice presents Dare to Dream makes stop before hitting Chaifetz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Before Disney on Ice presents Dare to Dream performs this weekend at Chaifetz Arena, some of the stars of the show made a pit stop for a greater cause.

Belle from Disney on Ice has stopped by at Variety the Children's Charity to read to lucky individuals to promote literacy. Variety the Children's Charity of St. Louis has been helping children with physical and developmental disabilities reach their full potential for more than 80 years.

Disney on Ice presents Dare to Dream features five Disney heroines who spark the courage inside us all including Moana in her Disney on Ice debut, Anna and Elsa, Rapunzel, Belle and Cinderella along with Mickey and friends.

Disney on Ice presents Dare to Dream plays The Chaifetz Arena this weekend, September 21 - 23. Great seats are still available. To purchase tickets, click here.