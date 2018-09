Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Starting tonight you can catch the Tony-award-winning production of Evita at the Repertory Theatre in St. Louis as a part of the five different showings this weekend.

Michelle Aravena and Pepé Nufrio join the show to give more information on the show and the success it has had this year.

For more information visit http://www.repstl.org/events/detail/evita.