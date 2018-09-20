Health Watch – Removing Stubborn Fat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Body fat is a trait we all share, but some have a more fraught relationship with it than others. We need fat to insulate and protect our organs and tissues, but it can become a stubborn problem in certain areas of the body, and diet and exercise don’t always reduce it. SLUCare practitioners offer a procedure called CoolSculpting to combat unwanted fat from the chin to the knees, and they’re seeing positive results.

CoolSculpting is a non invasive procedure which involves the freezing of fat cells through a technique called cryolipolysis, which can reduce the number of fat cells in a treated area by 20 to 25 percent. Once the cells are frozen, the body’s lymphatic system clears them out over a few weeks following treatment, and optimal results usually are seen in two to three months.

SLUCare plastic surgeon, Dr. Sumesh Kaswan says that CoolSculpting is a FDA-cleared treatment to shape areas of the body where unwanted fat has not responded to diet and physical activity, but he warns that it should not be used as a weight loss procedure. "You may lose weight everywhere else, but that area of stubborn fat that stays, that's when CoolSculpting helps. When you have a localized area that can be treated non surgically."

CoolSculpting works well in areas like the upper arm, abdomen, double chin, back, bra line, flanks, inner and outer thighs and knees. SLUCare performs the outpatient procedure at its University Tower offices in Richmond Heights, where physicians and advanced practice nurses customize treatment plans for each patient. The procedure takes about 35 to 75 minutes and recovery time is short.

"Most patients complain of being sore that day, so we just recommend not doing anything aggressive like aerobics or running within the first 24 hours. Other than that, there are no restrictions, per se. You can go back to your normal daily routine."

