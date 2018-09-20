High school crowns its first-ever transgender queen

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — Sweetwater Union High School is celebrating a milestone that’s breaking social barriers.

Karl Cruz was crowned the first-ever transgender homecoming queen in the district at Friday’s homecoming game. She was voted in by her classmates.

The 18-year-old says she was shocked but happy to know her classmates are accepting of who she is.

“Everyone started cheering for me. I didn’t really expect that from anyone,” Cruz said. “After the fireworks, I just started crying my eyes out.”

Her principal says she was proud when Cruz was crowned queen because it shows the school creates a safe environment for all students, including LGBTQ students.

“I was extremely proud. I can’t say I was surprised. Every single student should be accepted for who they are,” Principal Maribel Gavin said. “They’re all wonderful human beings that are here to learn.”

Cruz is not only homecoming queen but she’s also on the principal’s honor roll and is involved in several school clubs.