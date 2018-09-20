× Illinois gets $44M in federal funds to fight opioid abuse

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Illinois has been awarded a $43.5 million federal grant to fight opioid abuse.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that the Illinois portion is part of more than $1 billion the agency distributed to all states as part of its five-point opioid strategy.

Illinois will get about $29 million from the Substance Abuse and Mental health Services Administration. It will increase the availability of addiction treatment using medication approved by the Food and Drug Administration and to reduce overdose-related deaths through prevention, treatment and recovery activities.

A $14.5 million Health Resources and Services Administration grant will help 50 federally funded community health centers, academic institutions, and rural organizations in Illinois expand substance-abuse and mental health treatment services.