Massive fentanyl bust in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A massive fentanyl bust has kept 1.5 million doses of the dangerous drug from hitting St. Louis area streets, federal authorities told Fox2/News 11.

According to a court document, a suspicious package was sent to a condo in St. Charles from California, using the name of model/actress/TV host Daisy Fuentes. The package contained a kilogram of fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opiate more powerful and deadlier than heroin.

After intercepting the package at a postal distribution center, agents raided a condo on Avignon Drive near Pralle Lane in St. Charles and another apartment on Molina Way in St. Peters early Wednesday night. The raids turned up another kilo of fentanyl, a handgun, $19,000 in cash, an ounce of suspected heroin, and a machine for encapsulating the fentanyl into pill form.

Two men, Ruben Lopez and Jonathan Andrew Aguilar, were taken into federal custody and face charges possession and distribution of fentanyl.

Lopez was arrested at the condo on Avignon Drive while Aguilar was arrested at Lambert-St. Louis International Airport after returning from California, authorities said.