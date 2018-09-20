Metro’s Most Wanted: 16-year-old murdered after returning home from Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A Vashon High School student shot and killed in front of his family’s home just one day after returning to town from Texas. Now detectives are asking the public for information on who is responsible.

Tecoma Sullivan says her grandson, 16-year-old John Frost, was a typical teen but with an extraordinary musical talent.

“One time the school called me because he was being disruptive at Vashon and the teacher wanted to discipline him but he made such beautiful music with the pencil he asked me to put him in band,” she said.

Sullivan says during Frost’s sophomore year she began to see some behavior she didn’t like, so she asked his grandfather if he could come finish out the school year in Texas.

“His grandmother on his mom’s side, myself, and his aunt, we scraped up and sent him to Texas,” she said.

On February 19, Sullivan says Frost called her from the bus station asking her to pick him up.

Sullivan says Frost went to visit his aunt in the 5000 block of Terry when she got a phone call saying he’d been shot.

“I rushed to Children’s Hospital and nobody knew nothing, nobody heard nothing, nobody seen nothing,” she said.

Sullivan doesn’t believe that and neither does St. Louis Police Lt. Scott Aubuchon.

“We believe there are witnesses to this we believe people know what happened in this one in particular,” Aubuchon said.

But no one has talked to police about this and Sullivan has been left to wonder who did this and why.

“I know boys, girls, when we turn teenagers we sow our oats, we make mistakes; but my god, we live to tell it,” Sullivan said.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for a tip leading to an arrest in this case. All tips are anonymous. You can email or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.