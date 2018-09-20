× Missouri man accused of dragging horse behind truck

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. – A Missouri man has been arrested on suspicion of driving drunk while dragging a horse behind his pickup truck in southern Missouri.

KYTV reports that Sasha Martinez says the horse was trotting behind the truck Saturday when she saw it the first time outside her Wright County home. She says it seemed “odd” but thought the driver would stop soon. But when the truck returned about two hours later, her 12-year-old daughter screamed that the horse had dropped. Martinez then got in front of the truck, saying the driver “wouldn’t stop.”

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeff Kinder says the driver was cited with driving while intoxicated and incarcerated for 12 hours before he was released. An animal abuse charge is pending. The injured horse was taken to a veterinarian.

