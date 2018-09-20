× Oreo celebrating Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday with special cookies

ST. LOUIS, MO — What do you get Mickey Mouse for his 90th birthday? Not a cake, but his very own custom Oreos, of course!

There are three different Mickey Mouse-themed designs on top of the wafers: a party horn, a big 90 in honor of this major milestone and Mickey Mouse himself, of course. The release of the Mickey Mouse Oreo is just one of the ways in which Disney is celebrating Mickey’s 90th, including gourmet candy collaborations and an interactive art exhibit.

The Mickey Mouse Oreos will be available nationwide starting September 24th while supplies last.