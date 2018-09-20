× Over 900 St. Louis area Shop ‘n Save employees get layoff notices

ST. LOUIS, MO — The owner of Shop ‘n Save grocery stores has notified over 900 employees of layoffs. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch and the St. Louis Business Journal report that Minneapolis-based Supervalu has sent termination notices to workers at ten area stores and the Hazelwood-based distribution center. There may be more layoffs to come.

This news comes after a major announcement about a grocery store sale in St. Louis. Monday Schnucks has agreed to buy 19 of Shop ‘n Save stores in Missouri and Illinois. A representative for United Food and Commercial Workers Local 655 tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Supervalu expects to close the remaining St. Louis area stores by November 19, 2018. That is unless a buyer for those stores emerges.

The process of closing the 19 stores Schnucks bought and rebranding them will begin on October 7 and is expected to be completed by late that month. Schnucks expect it will take about two and a half days for each store to be converted.

Schnucks announced that all union employees will retain their current rate of pay, hours and comparable job position. Managers of Shop ‘n Save will be interviewed for possible employment.

Read more from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch here

List of Shop ‘n Save stores being sold to Schnucks as part of the sale:

800 Carlyle Avenue Belleville, IL 62221

634 Berkshire Blvd. East Alton, IL 62024

2122 Troy Road Edwardsville, IL 62025

1900 East Edwardsville Road Wood River, IL 62095

1253 Water Tower Place Arnold, MO 63010

7909 State Highway N Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368

45 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Fenton, MO 63026

1275 North Truman Blvd. Festus, MO 63028

2183 Charbonier Road Florissant, MO 63031

1032 Lemay Ferry Road Lemay, MO 63125

3740 Monticello Plaza O’Fallon, MO 63368

1421 Mexico Loop Road East O’Fallon, MO 63366

10634 St. Charles Rock Road St. Ann, MO 63074

60 Harvester Square St. Charles, MO 63303

9070 St. Charles Rock Road St. John, MO 63114

7057 Chippewa Street Shrewsbury, MO 63119

5780 South Lindbergh Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63123

100 Jungermann Road St. Peters, MO 63376

500 West Highway 50 Union, MO 63084

List of remaining Shop ‘n Save pharmacies whose prescription files are being transferred to Schnucks: