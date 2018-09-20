× Planned Parenthood says abortions at Columbia site could end

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Planned Parenthood says abortions will stop at its Columbia clinic after Oct. 1 unless a federal judge blocks some Missouri abortion restrictions.

The organization is asking for a court order to stop Missouri from requiring doctors at the Columbia location to get admitting privileges at nearby hospitals in order to perform abortions.

The request comes after the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this month lifted a preliminary injunction that put that regulation on hold.

Planned Parenthood lawyers in court documents wrote that the Columbia clinic cannot comply with those requirements. The organization says enforcing the regulation will limit abortions to the St. Louis Planned Parenthood clinic.

Missouri Attorney General spokeswoman Mary Compton says the office will continue to “vigorously defend Missouri’s commonsense regulations that protect women’s health and safety.”