EAST ST. LOUIS - A man was found dead in a vacant apartment overnight.

Around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday police were called to the Normandy Owens Housing Complex in the 1100 block of Kansas Ave.

According to authorities, the victim was a black male, possibly in his mid-30s.

There is no word on the cause death at this time, FOX 2 is told police are treating it as a homicide.