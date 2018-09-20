Pyromania coming to Cedar Lakes Cellars this weekend

WRIGHT CITY, Mo. – Pyromania is coming to Cedar Lakes Cellars this weekend. Each year, some of the top fireworks choreographers converge to compete for the crown by showcasing their skills combining the arts of music and pyrotechnics into what are known as “pyro-musicals.”

The event will happen this Saturday at the Wright City winery. The shows starts at 7:30pm and the display lasts for more than two hours. There is also a family festival that starts at 2pm that afternoon.

Tickets are limited and start at $40 but there is a special family pack online.

More information: http://cedarlakecellars.Com/event/pyromania/