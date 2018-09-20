× Rally seeks answers on St. Louis police shootings

ST. LOUIS – Supporters of a St. Louis man killed in a SWAT raid at his home 15 months ago are demanding answers about the internal police investigation of his death.

The police department’s Force Investigation Unit launched an investigation shortly after the death of 21-year-old Isaiah Hammett on June 7, 2017, but has not disclosed its findings.

Supporters rallied Thursday at police headquarters on what would have been Hammett’s 23rd birthday. They questioned why a SWAT team was at the home. They also called on the city’s Civilian Oversight Board to investigate why internal probes of officer-involved shootings take so long.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner says the Force Investigation Unit in July turned over evidence related to Hammett’s case and other officer-involved shootings, and the evidence is under review.