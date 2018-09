Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Polo anyone? This Saturday you can experience it with the whole family at the 6th annual "Glennon Gallop" at Kraftig Polo Club in Defiance, Missouri.

This is a fun family event that raises funds for the "Danis Pediatric Center." Heidie Salle, associate professor of pediatrics joins the show to explain the event further.

For more information visit http://www.glennon.org/gallop