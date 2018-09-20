Substitute teacher accused of having sex with student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. – A 25-year-old substitute teacher is accused of having a sex with one of her students at a Pennsylvania middle school.

Alexandria Kaluzny, of Salona, was arraigned Thursday on a slew of charges that include deviate sexual intercourse.

Investigators believe the former student teacher had an inappropriate relationship with a then 14-year-old student at Jersey Shore Middle School, where she taught during the spring of 2017.

According to police, Kaluzny had sex with the teenager over the next year, and sent inappropriate pictures using social media.

Parents in the district told WNEP they are disgusted with the accusations.

"I think it's pretty rotten honestly. They're put there to do a job. Teach our kids, look out for their best interest and taking advantage of a situation is just rotten. I mean a 14-year-old isn't old enough to know any better," said Duane Knepp.

Investigators say the victim's father suspected there was an inappropriate relationship.

According to court papers, the school spoke to the victim about it and the victim denied that anything was going on.

Jersey Shore School District released a statement Thursday saying in part:

"This individual was recommended to the district by the university. Had appropriate clearances and was under the general supervision of employees during her placement."

"To hear about it so close to home and where your own children go it's mind-blowing," said Nicole Kiper.

When investigators interviewed Kaluzny, she admitted to sending an inappropriate picture but said she meant to send it to her sister.

According to The Patriot-News, Kaluzny faces charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent and statutory sexual assault, endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, disseminating sexual materials, unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of a communication device.

She is being held at Lycoming County on $25,000 bail.